Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
Former Chief Timothy Ashley.
Fired Quincy police chief speaks on termination for first time at packed public meeting
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
The school district has not had any incidents take place at this time, per the school...
Gadsden County School District address concerns regarding reported threat, ensuring safety

Latest News

A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk shatters window at coffee shop
President Joe Biden speaks while sitting next to other leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic...
Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year
FILE - President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chat prior to...
Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California. Fentanyl, migrants and Cuba are on the agenda
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first Formula One practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say