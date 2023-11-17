Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Christ the Redeemer welcomes Taylor Swift to Brazil, wearing her T-shirt

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor...
The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor Swift, with open arms, of course.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has been welcomed with open arms across the globe during her Eras Tour, but Thursday’s arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, may take the cake.

Ahead of her concerts there, Swift was welcomed by the most famous statue of Jesus Christ in the world, Christ the Redeemer.

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet the singer, with open arms, of course.

The T-shirt design is modeled after the shirt Swift wears in her music video for “You Belong with Me.”

This was all thanks to an online campaign from her Brazilian fans.

The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the 100-foot-tall monument, agreed to do this, only asking for donations from the Swifties in return.

Swift is set to perform three concerts in Rio, followed by three more in São Paulo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
Former Chief Timothy Ashley.
Fired Quincy police chief speaks on termination for first time at packed public meeting
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change

Latest News

Robert Burns will become the next mayor of Monroe, North Carolina, after tying Bob Yanacsek...
Mayoral race decided by a coin flip
FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and...
George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dead at 74
FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself