Nine local student athletes announce their commitments on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local student athletes from Taylor County, Chiles and Lincoln announced their commitments to continue their athletic and academic careers on Thursday.

Lincoln baseball players Myles Bailey and Garrett Harper signed their national letters of intent.

Bailey signed to Florida State on Thursday. He hit 10 home runs, had 26 RBI and was named the Big Bend Player of the Year.

Bailey said, “And I’ve worried I’ve put in a lot of hours. All my teammates and coaches have put in a bunch of work in in timing to me and because. They thought that I could get here even when some didn’t, and I’m super grateful for them.”

Harper announced his commitment to Chipola College. He had seven doubles, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored last season. Harper was named second team Big Bend.

”I mean, it’s a whole dream is to make it a big league, so I’m excited,” said Harper. “I’m one step closer, excited to keep playing. “

Six Chiles baseball players signed their National Letters of intent.

That included Will McDonald and Gabe DeLuoco who both signed to Tallahassee Community College. Davis Avera plans to continue his career with Gulf Coast State. Andrew Colombo and Cale Cox both signed to Alabama Community College. And Kyler Thrope signed with New College of Florida.

Taylor County’s Hannah Shiver signed to play softball at Gulf Coast State College. Shiver currently plays both soccer and softball for the Bulldogs. She holds a 4.49 GPA on top of that too.

Congratulations to all the signees!

