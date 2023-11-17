Seminole baseball releases 2024 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles unveiled their 2024 schedule on Friday revealing a packed home slate for Link Jarrett’s second season in charge at Dick Howser Stadium.

The ‘Noles will host 34 games in the friendly confines of Howser this season as well as participate in four neutral site contests including the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville and three games in Greenville, SC against Illinois, Michigan State and Western Michigan.

The full schedule is below...

DATE OPPONENT (*DENOTES ACC GAME) LOCATION FIRST PITCH (SUBJECT TO CHANGE) FEB 16 BUTLER HOME 5:00 PM FEB 17 BUTLER HOME 2:00 PM FEB 18 BUTLER HOME 1:00 PM FEB 20 JACKSONVILLE AWAY 6:00 PM FEB 23 WESTERN CAROLINA HOME 5:00 PM FEB 24 WESTERN CAROLINA HOME 2:00 PM FEB 25 WESTERN CAROLINA HOME 1:00 PM FEB 27 SOUTH FLORIDA HOME 5:00 PM MAR 1 ILLINOIS NEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC) 2:00 PM MAR 2 MICHIGAN STATE NEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC) 6:00 PM MAR 3 WESTER MICHIGAN NEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC) 2:00 PM MAR 5 FLORIDA GULF COAST HOME 6:00 PM MAR 6 FLORIDA GULF COAST HOME 4:00 PM MAR 8 NEW ORLEANS HOME 5:00 PM MAR 9 NEW ORLEANS HOME 2:00 PM MAR 10 NEW ORLEANS HOME 1:00 PM MAR 12 FLORIDA AWAY 6:00 PM MAR 15 *NOTRE DAME HOME 6:00 PM MAR 16 *NOTRE DAME HOME 3:00 PM MAR 17 *NOTRE DAME HOME 1:00 PM MAR 19 STETSON HOME 5:00 PM MAR 22 *CLEMSON AWAY 6:00 PM MAR 23 *CLEMSON AWAY 2:00 PM MAR 24 *CLEMSON AWAY 1:00 PM MAR 26 FLORIDA NEUTRAL (JACKSONVILLE) TBD MAR 28 *LOUISVILLE HOME 6:00 PM MAR 29 *LOUISVILLE HOME 6:00 PM MAR 30 *LOUISVILLE HOME 2:00 PM APR 2 JACKSONVILLE HOME 6:00 PM APR 3 BETHUNE-COOKMAN HOME 5:00PM APR 5 *BOSTON COLLEGE AWAY 4:00 PM APR 6 *BOSTON COLLEGE AWAY 2:00 PM APR 7 *BOSTON COLLEGE AWAY 1:00 PM APR 8 FLORIDA HOME 6:00 PM APR 11 *MIAMI (FL) HOME 7:00 PM APR 12 *MIAMI (FL) HOME 6:00 PM APR 13 *MIAMI (FL) HOME 2:00 PM APR 16 MERCER HOME 6:00 PM APR 19 *WAKE FOREST AWAY 6:00 PM APR 20 *WAKE FOREST AWAY 4:00 PM APR 21 *WAKE FOREST AWAY 1:00 PM APR 23 NORTH FLORIDA HOME 6:00 PM APR 26 *DUKE AWAY 6:00 PM APR 27 *DUKE AWAY 2:00 PM APR 28 *DUKE AWAY 1:00 PM MAY 3 *NC STATE HOME 6:00 PM MAY 4 *NC STATE HOME 6:00 PM MAY 5 *NC STATE HOME 1:00 PM MAY 7 JACKSONVILLE HOME 6:00 PM MAY 10 *PITTSBURGH AWAY 6:00 PM MAY 11 *PITTSBURGH AWAY 3:00 PM MAY 12 *PITTSBURGH AWAY 1:00 PM MAY 14 STETSON AWAY 6:00 PM MAY 16 *GEORGIA TECH HOME 6:00 PM MAY 17 *GEORGIA TECH HOME 6:00 PM MAY 18 *GEORGIA TECH HOME 6:00 PM

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.