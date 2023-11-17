Tell Me Something Good
Seminole baseball releases 2024 schedule

A Florida State Seminoles baseball cap hangs on the top railing of the dugout at the 2022 Auburn Regional.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles unveiled their 2024 schedule on Friday revealing a packed home slate for Link Jarrett’s second season in charge at Dick Howser Stadium.

The ‘Noles will host 34 games in the friendly confines of Howser this season as well as participate in four neutral site contests including the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville and three games in Greenville, SC against Illinois, Michigan State and Western Michigan.

The full schedule is below...

DATEOPPONENT (*DENOTES ACC GAME)LOCATIONFIRST PITCH (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
FEB 16BUTLERHOME5:00 PM
FEB 17BUTLERHOME2:00 PM
FEB 18BUTLERHOME1:00 PM
FEB 20JACKSONVILLEAWAY6:00 PM
FEB 23WESTERN CAROLINAHOME5:00 PM
FEB 24WESTERN CAROLINAHOME2:00 PM
FEB 25WESTERN CAROLINAHOME1:00 PM
FEB 27SOUTH FLORIDAHOME5:00 PM
MAR 1ILLINOISNEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC)2:00 PM
MAR 2MICHIGAN STATENEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC)6:00 PM
MAR 3WESTER MICHIGANNEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC)2:00 PM
MAR 5FLORIDA GULF COASTHOME6:00 PM
MAR 6FLORIDA GULF COASTHOME4:00 PM
MAR 8NEW ORLEANSHOME5:00 PM
MAR 9NEW ORLEANSHOME2:00 PM
MAR 10NEW ORLEANSHOME1:00 PM
MAR 12FLORIDAAWAY6:00 PM
MAR 15*NOTRE DAMEHOME6:00 PM
MAR 16*NOTRE DAMEHOME3:00 PM
MAR 17*NOTRE DAMEHOME1:00 PM
MAR 19STETSONHOME5:00 PM
MAR 22*CLEMSONAWAY6:00 PM
MAR 23*CLEMSONAWAY2:00 PM
MAR 24*CLEMSONAWAY1:00 PM
MAR 26FLORIDANEUTRAL (JACKSONVILLE)TBD
MAR 28*LOUISVILLEHOME6:00 PM
MAR 29*LOUISVILLEHOME6:00 PM
MAR 30*LOUISVILLEHOME2:00 PM
APR 2JACKSONVILLEHOME6:00 PM
APR 3BETHUNE-COOKMANHOME5:00PM
APR 5*BOSTON COLLEGEAWAY4:00 PM
APR 6*BOSTON COLLEGEAWAY2:00 PM
APR 7*BOSTON COLLEGEAWAY1:00 PM
APR 8FLORIDAHOME6:00 PM
APR 11*MIAMI (FL)HOME7:00 PM
APR 12*MIAMI (FL)HOME6:00 PM
APR 13*MIAMI (FL)HOME2:00 PM
APR 16MERCERHOME6:00 PM
APR 19*WAKE FORESTAWAY6:00 PM
APR 20*WAKE FORESTAWAY4:00 PM
APR 21*WAKE FORESTAWAY1:00 PM
APR 23NORTH FLORIDAHOME6:00 PM
APR 26*DUKEAWAY6:00 PM
APR 27*DUKEAWAY2:00 PM
APR 28*DUKEAWAY1:00 PM
MAY 3*NC STATEHOME6:00 PM
MAY 4*NC STATEHOME6:00 PM
MAY 5*NC STATEHOME 1:00 PM
MAY 7JACKSONVILLEHOME6:00 PM
MAY 10*PITTSBURGHAWAY6:00 PM
MAY 11*PITTSBURGHAWAY3:00 PM
MAY 12*PITTSBURGHAWAY1:00 PM
MAY 14STETSONAWAY6:00 PM
MAY 16*GEORGIA TECHHOME6:00 PM
MAY 17*GEORGIA TECHHOME6:00 PM
MAY 18*GEORGIA TECHHOME6:00 PM

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

