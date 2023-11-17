Seminole baseball releases 2024 schedule
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles unveiled their 2024 schedule on Friday revealing a packed home slate for Link Jarrett’s second season in charge at Dick Howser Stadium.
The ‘Noles will host 34 games in the friendly confines of Howser this season as well as participate in four neutral site contests including the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville and three games in Greenville, SC against Illinois, Michigan State and Western Michigan.
The full schedule is below...
|DATE
|OPPONENT (*DENOTES ACC GAME)
|LOCATION
|FIRST PITCH (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
|FEB 16
|BUTLER
|HOME
|5:00 PM
|FEB 17
|BUTLER
|HOME
|2:00 PM
|FEB 18
|BUTLER
|HOME
|1:00 PM
|FEB 20
|JACKSONVILLE
|AWAY
|6:00 PM
|FEB 23
|WESTERN CAROLINA
|HOME
|5:00 PM
|FEB 24
|WESTERN CAROLINA
|HOME
|2:00 PM
|FEB 25
|WESTERN CAROLINA
|HOME
|1:00 PM
|FEB 27
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|HOME
|5:00 PM
|MAR 1
|ILLINOIS
|NEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC)
|2:00 PM
|MAR 2
|MICHIGAN STATE
|NEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC)
|6:00 PM
|MAR 3
|WESTER MICHIGAN
|NEUTRAL (GREENVILLE, SC)
|2:00 PM
|MAR 5
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAR 6
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|HOME
|4:00 PM
|MAR 8
|NEW ORLEANS
|HOME
|5:00 PM
|MAR 9
|NEW ORLEANS
|HOME
|2:00 PM
|MAR 10
|NEW ORLEANS
|HOME
|1:00 PM
|MAR 12
|FLORIDA
|AWAY
|6:00 PM
|MAR 15
|*NOTRE DAME
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAR 16
|*NOTRE DAME
|HOME
|3:00 PM
|MAR 17
|*NOTRE DAME
|HOME
|1:00 PM
|MAR 19
|STETSON
|HOME
|5:00 PM
|MAR 22
|*CLEMSON
|AWAY
|6:00 PM
|MAR 23
|*CLEMSON
|AWAY
|2:00 PM
|MAR 24
|*CLEMSON
|AWAY
|1:00 PM
|MAR 26
|FLORIDA
|NEUTRAL (JACKSONVILLE)
|TBD
|MAR 28
|*LOUISVILLE
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAR 29
|*LOUISVILLE
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAR 30
|*LOUISVILLE
|HOME
|2:00 PM
|APR 2
|JACKSONVILLE
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|APR 3
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|HOME
|5:00PM
|APR 5
|*BOSTON COLLEGE
|AWAY
|4:00 PM
|APR 6
|*BOSTON COLLEGE
|AWAY
|2:00 PM
|APR 7
|*BOSTON COLLEGE
|AWAY
|1:00 PM
|APR 8
|FLORIDA
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|APR 11
|*MIAMI (FL)
|HOME
|7:00 PM
|APR 12
|*MIAMI (FL)
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|APR 13
|*MIAMI (FL)
|HOME
|2:00 PM
|APR 16
|MERCER
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|APR 19
|*WAKE FOREST
|AWAY
|6:00 PM
|APR 20
|*WAKE FOREST
|AWAY
|4:00 PM
|APR 21
|*WAKE FOREST
|AWAY
|1:00 PM
|APR 23
|NORTH FLORIDA
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|APR 26
|*DUKE
|AWAY
|6:00 PM
|APR 27
|*DUKE
|AWAY
|2:00 PM
|APR 28
|*DUKE
|AWAY
|1:00 PM
|MAY 3
|*NC STATE
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAY 4
|*NC STATE
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAY 5
|*NC STATE
|HOME
|1:00 PM
|MAY 7
|JACKSONVILLE
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAY 10
|*PITTSBURGH
|AWAY
|6:00 PM
|MAY 11
|*PITTSBURGH
|AWAY
|3:00 PM
|MAY 12
|*PITTSBURGH
|AWAY
|1:00 PM
|MAY 14
|STETSON
|AWAY
|6:00 PM
|MAY 16
|*GEORGIA TECH
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAY 17
|*GEORGIA TECH
|HOME
|6:00 PM
|MAY 18
|*GEORGIA TECH
|HOME
|6:00 PM
