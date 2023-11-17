Dozens of residents protest upcoming closure of sole Chattahoochee healthcare clinic

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - HCA Florida announced this week it will be shutting down the only healthcare clinic in Chattahoochee, but dozens of residents are determined to prevent that closure.

In a letter to patients dated November 13, the clinic manager says the HCA Florida Capital Medical Group practice in Chattahoochee will close its doors on December 15. It is the only primary care provider in the city.

“We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the letter said. “Please know that the HCA family are here for you and we will make every effort to ensure your continued medical care with the medical group is as seamless as possible.”

Around 25 patients turned out Friday to support efforts to keep the High Street clinic’s doors open. They said they’re upset because they rely on the practice, and they don’t want to make the drive to Tallahassee or other nearby cities to get necessary care.

A letter to patients dated November 13, 2023, says the HCA practice in Chattahoochee will close in less than a month. (Photo courtesy Cindy Glass)

Local florist Cindy Glass said she has attended the practice at 409 High Street since she was in elementary school. She is leading a local movement to keep the clinic open.

Glass said the clinic just can’t close. The area has a high population of older residents who have health concerns, and they need accessible medical care, Glass said.

“This is detrimental to our community,” she said.

The lifelong Chattahoochee resident said local officials are reaching out to HCA to ask the clinic to reconsider, and many residents are also trying to prevent it from ceasing operations. Mayor Chris Moultry told WCTV he has tried to call the medical group to ask authorities to keep the doors open, but he has not been able to get in touch with anyone.

WCTV reached out to HCA Healthcare North Florida Division for comment on the closure, but a representative said they would not be able to prepare a comment or respond to questions by time of publication. WCTV has asked if another practice will open, what will happen to employees at the center and for a response to concerns from patients.

