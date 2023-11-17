Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Preschool teacher dresses as rainbow fish for Storybook Day!

Something Good - Preschool teacher dresses as rainbow fish for Storybook Day!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one was shared by Latori Harris.

She teaches preschool and loves to take advantage of dress-up days to get her students excited about reading!

So this year, Harris dressed up as the iconic rainbow fish for storybook character day.

She says she loves seeing her student’s joy when their favorite characters come to life.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
The FBI arrested Donna Adelson Monday, November 13, 2023, at a South Florida airport, sources...
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
Former Chief Timothy Ashley.
Fired Quincy police chief speaks on termination for first time at packed public meeting

Latest News

State Attorney Jack Campbell talks to WCTV about the prosecution's decision to arrest Donna...
FULL INTERVIEW: State attorney addresses Donna Adelson arrest
Major John Haynes receiving an award from the Daughters of the American Revolution in March 2022
Big Bend veteran community mourns loss of WWII veteran Major John Haynes
Rattlers ready themselves for SWAC tournament
Rattlers ready themselves for SWAC tournament
Florida State soccer hosts round two of NCAA Tournament Friday
Florida State soccer hosts round two of NCAA Tournament Friday