Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson faces life in prison at sentencing

Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas jury on Thursday convicted a woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Armstrong, 35, faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced later Thursday. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman convicted of murder in the shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson faces up to life in prison in Texas when sentenced in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search to find her.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, was convicted Thursday. Jurors will recommend a sentence after deliberations scheduled to resume Friday.

Prosecutors said Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage in May 2022. Wilson, also known as “Mo,” had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months earlier. Wilson went swimming and to a meal with him the day she was killed.

After two weeks of testimony, jurors deliberated for about two hours before delivering their verdict.

“From the day she was born, she had a force in her,” Wilson’s mother, Karen Wilson, told jurors Thursday at the start of the punishment phase of the trial. “She lived as if every day was her last day. And she lived it so fully. She never wasted any time. ... It’s as if she knew her life would be short.”

Wilson’s family and friends, who sat in the front row for most of the trial, hugged and cried after the verdict.

Caitlin Cash, the friend who found Wilson’s body and tried to perform CPR, told jurors she had texted Wilson’s mother earlier that day with a photo of her starting a bike ride with a note: “Your girl is in safe hands here in Austin.”

“I felt a lot of guilt not being able to protect her,” Cash said. “I fought for her with everything I had.”

Armstrong’s younger sister Christine and their mother sat behind the defense table and cried after the verdict. Armstrong’s father stood silently for several minutes.

Christine Armstrong told jurors her older sister “is not a bad person.”

“She’s such a special person,” Christine Armstrong said before looking at her sister. “I’ve always looked up to you. ... She’s always cared for other people.”

A Vermont native and former alpine skier at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, Wilson was an emerging star in pro gravel and mountain bike racing. She was visiting Austin ahead of a race in Texas, where she was among the favorites to win.

Kaitlin Armstrong tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying through a fitness app and shot her three times, twice in the head and once through the heart, investigators said.

“I would have done anything to stand in the way of that bullet,” Karen Wilson said. “She did not deserve a death like that.”

Kaitlin Armstrong did not testify on her own behalf during the trial.

Her Jeep was seen near the apartment around the time Wilson was shot and bullet casings found near Wilson’s body matched a gun Armstrong owned. Armstrong briefly met with police before selling her vehicle and using her sister’s passport to fly to Costa Rica.

She spent more than $6,000 on a nose job there and changed the color and style of her hair to evade authorities before she was arrested at a beachside hostel, investigators said.

Armstrong again tried to escape authorities during an Oct. 11 medical appointment outside of jail. She faces a separate felony escape charge.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
Former Chief Timothy Ashley.
Fired Quincy police chief speaks on termination for first time at packed public meeting
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
The school district has not had any incidents take place at this time, per the school...
Gadsden County School District address concerns regarding reported threat, ensuring safety

Latest News

Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
Formula One off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Reports: NFL investigation underway for why quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury was not listed pre-game