Dudley lifts FSU Soccer, 1-0 past Texas A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One goal was all it took.

Jordyn Dudley’s 55th minute strike past the keeper would prove the difference on Friday as the top seeded Florida State Seminoles defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 at the Seminole Soccer Complex to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Noles and Aggies played a tightly contested affair with A&M putting one more shot on goal than the home team. Cristina Roque would record five saves in net for the garnet and gold to keep visitors out of the scorebook.

The Seminoles will play Texas at 5:30 PM on Texas with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals next week.

