Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida State Parks launch eco-friendly boats at Wukulla Springs

New electric riverboats launch at Wakulla Springs State Park
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA SPRINGS, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Parks are taking the effort to preserve natural Florida to a new level. A new fleet of hybrid-electric boats is now running at Wakulla Springs State Park.

The boat tours at Wakulla Springs State Park are just as popular as spotting the birds and gators in the river.

“We want to be as eco-friendly as we can be,” Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher said.

Hatcher said the old boats at Wakulla Springs were at the end of their useful life and this was the perfect opportunity to have the boats fit the goal of every state park in Florida.

“Our job is to protect the resources and that’s what we do every day. Our mission is to provide resource-based recreation while preserving, interrupting, and restoring our natural resources,” Hatcher said.

One of the benefits of having the hybrid-electric motor on the boats is the ride is quieter so people only hear the sounds of the tour guide and nature.

“It means they don’t have to off the motor to hear the sounds of the park. It is quiet already,” Florida State Parks Foundation president Kathleen Brennan said.

The Florida State Parks Foundation helped pay for one of the boats with money it gets from the foundation’s specialty plate.

Senator Pro-Tem Dennis Baxley, (R) Ocala, said he pushed for that plate because the state parks have become one of Florida’s many attractions.

“They become park fans and all kinds of different perspectives of life. We all have a reason to love the parks and they have a perfect apparatus to expand,” Sen. Baxley said.

The State Parks Foundation said it’s also working on putting more LED lights and water bottle filling stations in state parks across Florida.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
Former Chief Timothy Ashley.
Fired Quincy police chief speaks on termination for first time at packed public meeting
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction

Latest News

WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
Football Friday Night: Nov. 17 playoffs scoreboard
New electric riverboats launch at Wakulla Springs State Park
New electric riverboats launch at Wakulla Springs State Park
Dozens of Chattahoochee residents turned out Friday to protest the closure of their local HCA...
Dozens of residents protest upcoming closure of sole Chattahoochee healthcare clinic
Leon High's Koon three-peats as Class 3A Cross Country State Champion
Leon High's Koon three-peats as Class 3A Cross Country State Champion