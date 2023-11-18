Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Nov. 17 playoffs scoreboard

It’s week 2 of playoffs in Florida and Georgia
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores here across North Florida and South Georgia as they roll in Friday night.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Florida High at WakullaFlorida High42-28
Maclay at St. John Paul IISt. John Paul II42-37
Lafayette at Madison Co.Madison Co.60-7
Munroe at NFCNFC47-7
Choctawhatchee at LincolnChoctawhatchee38-7
Aucilla Christian at Port St. Joe
Sneads at Blountstown

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Pinewood Christian at Brookwood
Jonesboro at Thomas Co. Central
Seminole Co. at Clinch Co.Clinch Co.35-6
Pelham at Bryan Co.Bryan Co.34-8
Thomasville at Calvary Day
Valdosta at Carrollton
Southland Academy at Valwood
Appling Co. at CookCook24-14
Westlake at Colquitt Co.
Emanuel Co. Institute at Early Co.
Perry at BainbridgePerry7-3
Dublin at Brooks Co.Brooks Co.22-7

