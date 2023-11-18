Football Friday Night: Nov. 17 playoffs scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores here across North Florida and South Georgia as they roll in Friday night.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Florida High at Wakulla Florida High 42-28 Maclay at St. John Paul II St. John Paul II 42-37 Lafayette at Madison Co. Madison Co. 60-7 Munroe at NFC NFC 47-7 Choctawhatchee at Lincoln Choctawhatchee 38-7 Aucilla Christian at Port St. Joe Sneads at Blountstown

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Pinewood Christian at Brookwood Jonesboro at Thomas Co. Central Seminole Co. at Clinch Co. Clinch Co. 35-6 Pelham at Bryan Co. Bryan Co. 34-8 Thomasville at Calvary Day Valdosta at Carrollton Southland Academy at Valwood Appling Co. at Cook Cook 24-14 Westlake at Colquitt Co. Emanuel Co. Institute at Early Co. Perry at Bainbridge Perry 7-3 Dublin at Brooks Co. Brooks Co. 22-7

