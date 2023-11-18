Man dies in Gadsden County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash in Gadsden County left one man dead Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old man was traveling south on Old Federal Rd around 11 p.m. when he failed to make the curve. This caused the car to travel off the road and he was ejected from the car.

He died at the scene.

FHP was assisted by Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and Gadsden County Fire and Rescue.

