A mostly sunny and warm weekend has arrived

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Later today, slightly cooler and drier air is pushing in behind a weak cold front, so our overnight low temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Our next best chance for rain will arrive later on Tuesday into Wednesday with the arrival of another cold front.

Thanksgiving looks cooler and drier on the back side of that cold front, but there is still time to fine-tune those details based on the exact arrival of the front.

The tropics are nice and quiet once again.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

