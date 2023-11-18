Something Good - Joy Squad treats TMH staff for National Philanthropy Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The joy squad treated some TMH staff to donuts and goodie bags ... as part of National Philanthropy Day.

They hailed the environmental services staff as some of the behind-the-scenes workers who keep everyday operations at TMH moving!

Over 200 staff received a canvas gift bag that contained items like stress balls, candy, cookies and coupons for free doughnuts.

