Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Joy Squad treats TMH staff for National Philanthropy Day

Something Good - Joy Squad treats TMH staff for National Philanthropy Day
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The joy squad treated some TMH staff to donuts and goodie bags ... as part of National Philanthropy Day.

They hailed the environmental services staff as some of the behind-the-scenes workers who keep everyday operations at TMH moving!

Over 200 staff received a canvas gift bag that contained items like stress balls, candy, cookies and coupons for free doughnuts.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
Former Chief Timothy Ashley.
Fired Quincy police chief speaks on termination for first time at packed public meeting
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction

Latest News

WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
Football Friday Night: Nov. 17 playoffs scoreboard
Wakulla Springs State Park now has a hybrid-electric boat fleet.
Florida State Parks launch eco-friendly boats at Wukulla Springs
New electric riverboats launch at Wakulla Springs State Park
New electric riverboats launch at Wakulla Springs State Park
Dozens of Chattahoochee residents turned out Friday to protest the closure of their local HCA...
Dozens of residents protest upcoming closure of sole Chattahoochee healthcare clinic