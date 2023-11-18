Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway

What's Brewing - Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New Image Christian Center is wishing folks a happy thanksgiving with a drive-thru giveaway.

Thanksgiving dinner is served!

The giveaway is this Saturday, November 18, starting at 10:00 a.m. Each family will receive one bag.

And the first 300 hundred families will receive a free dinner bag. Registration is not required.

