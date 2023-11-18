What’s Brewing - Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New Image Christian Center is wishing folks a happy thanksgiving with a drive-thru giveaway.

Thanksgiving dinner is served!

The giveaway is this Saturday, November 18, starting at 10:00 a.m. Each family will receive one bag.

And the first 300 hundred families will receive a free dinner bag. Registration is not required.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.