A few more sunny days before showers return early next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun has returned! A beautiful weekend after much-needed rain fell last week. We are in for a few nice days before wet weather makes a return to the forecast. While the rain was nice, Tallahassee remains in a rainfall deficient of around 1.00″ for the month and over 6.5 inches for the year. Download the WCTV First Alert Weather App for a breakdown of those numbers and the current drought information.

Weather Headlines:

A nice finish to the weekend

Wet weather returns next week

Thanksgiving trending cool and dry

Tonight: Cool and clear

High pressure is on the way, which means clear skies and relatively light winds. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s tonight, back to the nights where we can crack open the windows and let some fresh air in.

Tomorrow: The “sun” in Sunday

Whether the plan is Golfing or staying at home watching the NFL, it will be a beautiful day to cap off the weekend. Highs near 80 with abundant sunshine and light winds.

Sunny with a high in the upper 70s Sunday. (WCTV)

Next Week: Ups and downs

Monday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 80.

Now, if you are traveling to neighboring states like Louisiana or Mississippi, a severe risk is out there for Monday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted this area for a level 2/5 or a slight risk for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Severe risk NOT locally, but for folks in Louisiana and Mississippi Monday. (WCTV)

That same cold front will advance toward the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday, though I am not concerned about severe weather as of now. If you have any outdoor errands to run before Thanksgiving, both Tuesday and Wednesday will require a rain jacket. While rain is not expected all day Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Make sure you have the WCTV Weather App to give you lighting and heavy rain alerts as you are out and about.

Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front arrives. (WCTV)

Thanksgiving is looking dry for now with high temperatures cool in the 60s. Black Friday is a toss-up right now. Long range data is split between rain and no rain for the day after Thanksgiving. Right now, I would plan to have the rain jacket, as I have raised rain chances to 40%. That being said, this is a very complicated weather setup that even a small shift could drastically change the forecast, so make sure to stay updated with the WCTV weather team as the forecast gets a bit clearer.

Showers possible as a low develops in the Gulf (non-tropical) on Friday. (WCTV)

7 Day forecast (WCTV)

Tropics: Nearing the end

Potential tropical cyclone 22 is no more and did not become Vince. The 2023 hurricane season is over and was active with 20 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. We will break down the final numbers on the first of December once the season officially ends.

No tropical activity expected in the next 7 days. (WCTV)

