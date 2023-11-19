Florida A&M picks up third straight Florida Classic win over Bethune Cookman

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M dominates Bethune Cookman 24-7 to earn their third straight Florida Classic victory on Saturday.

FAMU defeats Bethune Cookman 24-7 in the 2023 Florida Classic! The win brings the Rattlers to 10-1 on the season their first 10 win season since 1999! Terrell Jennings named the game MVP with 2 TDs tonight.@WCTVSports @WCTV pic.twitter.com/8ogSrvtrOV — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 19, 2023

The Rattlers would quickly jump out to a 7-0 lead thanks to a Jaquez Yant touchdown.

FAMU’s defense would continue to shutdown the wildcats and eventually quarterback Jeremy Moussa would lead his team down the field again to hand the ball off to Terrell Jennings for a rushing touchdown.

The Rattlers would shut Bethune-Cookman out in the first half holding a 17-7 lead.

But out of the locker room the Wildcats would charge down the field and quarterback Walker Simmons III would keep the ball and rush in to cut the lead to 17-7.

Moussa and FAMU would find ways to respond. Moussa connected with Jennings again who rushed for 35 yards to extend the Rattlers lead.

FAMU would improve to 8-0 in conference play and 10-1 on the season with a final score of 24-7.

After the game Terrell Jennings was named the MVP. He had 62 total yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Defensive back, Eric Smith, had a big showing for Florida A&M picking up two interceptions in the contest.

Linebacker, Isaiah Major, collected 10 total tackles and one recovered fumble to add to the Rattlers defensive strong suit.

The victory marks FAMU’s third straight in the Florida Classic and their first 10 win season since 1999.

Head coach Willie Simmons said, “We we turn up when we win. It’s the Florida Classic at the end of the day, we’re proud of the guys. Tonight, you know three straight. We suffered a streak there for a long time and felt pretty bad coming out of this game and feels really good to to be three years in a row on the on the front side of it so.”

The Rattlers get sometime off before hosting Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship game on Saturday December 2nd at 4 p.m. E.T. Tickets for the game are currently available.

🚨 SWAC Championship Game Tickets Update 🚨



Tickets are available now for Investing in Champions members.



Fans may check their Ticketmaster account or call the box office at 850.599.3141.



Early access ends Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5 PM.#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/1ROcFXA3x2 — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) November 16, 2023

