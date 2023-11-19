Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off the field after apparent leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s Jordan Travis (QB) was carted off the football field Saturday night after an apparent leg injury during the first quarter against FCS team North Alabama.

With 1:57 left in the quarter, Travis took a direct snap from FSU’s own 30-yard line and ran with the ball out to the 50-yard line when he was tackled and wrapped up by North Alabama’s Shaun Myers. Travis immediately reached down to his left leg as his teammates sprinted to his aid. Travis was on the field being helped by medical personnel for roughly five minutes before being taken to a waiting ambulance on the side of the field.

Travis was replaced by Valdosta, Ga. native and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Jordan Travis, who is a senior, has had 2,734 total yards with 20 touchdowns in 2023.

Travis is currently listed as fourth on ESPN’s 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate tracker with an overall odds of winning at +800.

Tune into WCTV Eyewitness news at 11 pm for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
Man dies in Gadsden County crash
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Florida High Football
Football Friday Night: Nov. 17 full replay and scoreboard
A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
Local student athletes from Taylor County, Chiles and Lincoln announced their commitments to...
Nine local student athletes announce their commitments on Thursday

Latest News

The crash is currently under investigation.
Man dies in Gadsden County crash
In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas Suttons shares two Thanksgiving dishes
In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas Suttons shares two Thanksgiving dishes
In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas Suttons shares two Thanksgiving dishes
In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas Suttons shares two Thanksgiving dishes
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe