Officer-involved crash in Thomasville under investigation

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Sunday morning crash involving a Thomasville Police Department officer is under investigation.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and West Calhoun Street in Thomasville.

According to officials with the police department, the officer involved in the crash was not injured.

Georgia State Patrol is actively investigating the crash. WALB is working to learn the cause of the crash.

Stay with WALB for updates.

