Rain chances on the rise for Tuesday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
A sunny Sunday to close out the weekend with better rain chances in a few days.
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny and warm today with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Another warm one is on tap for Monday with highs near 80 and partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (for some) on Tuesday. This will continue through overnight Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday before drier and cooler air takes over.

Thanksgiving will start in the 40s with high temperatures in the mid-60s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are low, but not zero.

Friday could bring a fresh batch of showers, but model guidance is still iffy on those chances.

The tropics are nice and quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

