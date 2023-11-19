Tell Me Something Good
Valdosta State tops Limestone, advances to second round of Division II playoffs

Sammy Edwards threw for six touchdowns in the 62-41 win over the Saints.
Sammy Edwards threw for six touchdowns in the 62-41 win over the Saints.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What a difference a year makes. Last season, the Valdosta State football team wrapped things up at 5-6. This year, one year later, the Blazers finished the regular season 10-1, and because of that record, they got to host the first round of the Division II playoffs.

The Blazers scored on their first four offensive possessions, jumping out to an early 28-0 lead over Limestone. Sammy Edwards threw for 344 yards in the win and six touchdowns. Both Council Allen and Rodney Bullard had two touchdowns apiece.

The Saints had a strong second half, pulling within two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, but an interception by Valdosta High product Nick Jackson swung the momentum back in the Blazers way, and the twice more to seal the deal, winning 62-41.

“We have guys in that locker room with a desire to be together, and a desire to get it the right way,” said head coach Tremaine Jackson. “I fully expected our guys to play at a high level this season. We’re just better people in that locker room to be quite honest. People talk about buy in and culture and all that stuff. We have that.”

“We don’t forget what happened last year. I think that makes us who we are,” added Edwards. “That’s what got me here to Valdosta State was the culture. I know me and C (Council Allen) take that very seriously, taking this school to the next level together.”

Valdosta State will travel to Delta State for second round play next weekend. Delta State was the only team to beat the Blazers this season.

