Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida lawmakers trying to solve housing crisis

Contractors struggle to build houses fast enough to meet demand across Florida.
Contractors struggle to build houses fast enough to meet demand across Florida.(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - State lawmakers are trying to figure out how to help make sure there’s enough affordable housing in the state.

It’s becoming a challenge with an estimated 1,000 people moving to the state every day and it’s something the legislature is trying to tackle from many different angles.

“40 some-odd years later, and they are still talking about the lack of housing for our workforce,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, (R) Naples, said.

Sen. Passidomo has been working to find ways to bring more housing options to the state. She championed the Live Local Act earlier this year. It is a comprehensive strategy to bring more workforce housing to the state. The law creates several new programs including tax credits and land-use policies to help projects, such as turning empty buildings into housing.

“Those buildings can be repurposed. And it would make sense to be able to repurpose them, renovate them, restore them for housing for the person who works at the bank next door,” Sen. Passidomo said.

While the Live Local Act focuses more on developing housing to meet the needs of communities across the state, Representative Jervonte Edmonds wants to focus on the people.

“Right now we don’t have any type of solution or instrument to help residents, who are renters at least, get into a home,” Rep. Edmonds, (D) West Palm Beach, said.

That’s why he is proposing what he calls a “renters bill of rights.” There are several components to the bill lawmakers are considering next year, including limiting how often and by how much landlords can raise rent.

“We know if a resident can get into a feasible apartment that will lead to home ownership one day,” Rep. Edmonds said.

Rep. Edmonds is also proposing a state Homeowner Assistance Fund to help people pay a down payment for a home. The bill expands a federal program that expired.

The Live Local Act also set aside up to $811 million for affordable housing programs.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The crash is currently under investigation.
Man dies in Gadsden County crash
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons holds up Florida Classic Trophy after dominating Bethune...
Florida A&M picks up third straight Florida Classic win over Bethune-Cookman

Latest News

SCYTL responds to Lowndes Election Supervisor claims of errors from it's software.
Software company responds to error claims from Lowndes County election supervisor
Lowndes County Board of Elections says some information released about the 2023 election was...
Lowndes County election supervisor speaks on online voting misinformation
The King Center is remembering former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
King family mourns the loss of Rosalynn Carter, an ally and close friend
The Tallahassee Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire on Sunday.
Tallahassee Fire Department rescues dog from house fire
The Ultimate Holiday Tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, is set to make a stop in...
What’s Brewing - Mannheim Steamroller Christmas