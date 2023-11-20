Tell Me Something Good
Florida State soccer advances to quarterfinals with shutout win over Texas

Florida State forward, Beata Olsson, celebrates after scoring a goal against Texas.
Florida State forward, Beata Olsson, celebrates after scoring a goal against Texas.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State soccer shutout Texas 5-0 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA College Cup.

Seminoles forward, Beata Olsson, opened the scoring drive early for Florida State knocking in a goal in the first five minutes of the contest.

Ony Echegini and Jordynn Dudley both added onto the early lead to put FSU up 3-0 at the half.

Taylor Huff and Oliva Garcia add the other two goals to make the final 5-0.

FSU has yet to allow an opponent to score against them in the tournament and they have also outscored their opponents 11-0.

The ‘Noles victory punches their ticket to the elite eight round which will be their sixth straight quarterfinal appearance.

Florida State will host Pitt next.

