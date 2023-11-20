Tell Me Something Good
Nice today, showers and storms Tuesday

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Tracking a few storms by tomorrow
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny and warm today. A chance for a few heavier showers and storms tomorrow. Watch the video for the breakdown.

