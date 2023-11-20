Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo

The shooting took place Sunday evening
The shooting took place Sunday evening.
The shooting took place Sunday evening.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting took place Sunday evening in Cairo, leaving one dead and one in custody.

Around 5:52 p.m. Sunday, Cairo Police Department officers dispatched to a shooting call in the area of 4th Avenue SW, according to the police department. While in route to the scene, CPD said dispatch advised that a female victim had been shot and was being transported to the Grady General Hospital ER.

The victim did not survive her injuries, according to the police department.

Kylan Nayshawn James was arrested and faces the following charges: involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, and reckless conduct.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The crash is currently under investigation.
Man dies in Gadsden County crash
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons holds up Florida Classic Trophy after dominating Bethune...
Florida A&M picks up third straight Florida Classic win over Bethune-Cookman

Latest News

On Oct. 17, Camren Walker's body was found dead on the side of the road.
‘He was left out in the cold’: Bainbridge family calling for justice in homicide case
A grand jury indicted Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, for the 2014 murder of her...
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction
The deputy-involved incident took place Tuesday near NE Persimmon Drive in Pinetta.
Deputy-involved shooting in Madison County leaves one injured
A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges