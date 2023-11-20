One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting took place Sunday evening in Cairo, leaving one dead and one in custody.

Around 5:52 p.m. Sunday, Cairo Police Department officers dispatched to a shooting call in the area of 4th Avenue SW, according to the police department. While in route to the scene, CPD said dispatch advised that a female victim had been shot and was being transported to the Grady General Hospital ER.

The victim did not survive her injuries, according to the police department.

Kylan Nayshawn James was arrested and faces the following charges: involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, and reckless conduct.

