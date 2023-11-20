Rattlers enter top five in FCS Coaches Poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Florida A&M Rattler football team made history yet again on Monday.

The Orange and Green moving into the top five of the FCS Coaches Poll coming in at fifth.

FAMU made the leap from seventh a week ago after a dominating 34-14 win over arch rival Bethune-Cookman at the Florida Classic in Orlando.

Willie Simmons’ squad is off this week before facing off against Prairie View A&M next Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium for the SWAC Championship.

