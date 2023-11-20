Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rattlers enter top five in FCS Coaches Poll

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Florida A&M Rattler football team made history yet again on Monday.

The Orange and Green moving into the top five of the FCS Coaches Poll coming in at fifth.

FAMU made the leap from seventh a week ago after a dominating 34-14 win over arch rival Bethune-Cookman at the Florida Classic in Orlando.

Willie Simmons’ squad is off this week before facing off against Prairie View A&M next Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium for the SWAC Championship.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The crash is currently under investigation.
Man dies in Gadsden County crash
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons holds up Florida Classic Trophy after dominating Bethune...
Florida A&M picks up third straight Florida Classic win over Bethune-Cookman

Latest News

Florida State forward, Beata Olsson, celebrates after scoring a goal against Texas.
Florida State soccer advances to quarterfinals with shutout win over Texas
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons holds up Florida Classic Trophy after dominating Bethune...
Florida A&M picks up third straight Florida Classic win over Bethune-Cookman
Sammy Edwards threw for six touchdowns in the 62-41 win over the Saints.
Valdosta State tops Limestone, advances to second round of Division II playoffs
Dudley lifts FSU Soccer, 1-0 past Texas A&M