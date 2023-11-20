Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tracking a few thunderstorms for your Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
A few stronger storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon.
By Mike McCall
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The focus over the next 24 hours will be the risk of strong storms tomorrow.

Right now the Storm Prediction Center has the area placed under a marginal risk (level 1/5), with areas near and west of the Apalachicola River in a slight (2/5).

The thinking right now is morning storms will move through western areas in the morning and gradually weaken as they approach our area. By the afternoon a few storms should pop ahead of a cold front, given the strong winds in the upper air, damaging winds and an isolated tornado/waterspout will be possible with the strongest storms.

If instability is higher, storms would be a bit more robust. Otherwise, a few showers and storms... Not everyone will see wet weather or storms tomorrow and the severe threat should be rather spotty. It is worth keeping an eye on, however. The best chance for strong to severe storms IF they develop will be between the late morning and late evening timeframe - yes a very large window of time. High in the upper 70s and a little muggy.

After the cold front moves through Tuesday night, there may be a few morning showers on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry with some sun.  High in the mid-60s

Low 60s and dry for Thanksgiving, we will be feeling a bit more like January than November on Turkey Day.

Showers return Friday with slightly warmer highs.

The weekend ahead looks great in the upper 60s to near 70 and sunny.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The crash is currently under investigation.
Man dies in Gadsden County crash
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons holds up Florida Classic Trophy after dominating Bethune...
Florida A&M picks up third straight Florida Classic win over Bethune-Cookman

Latest News

Tuesday showers and storms
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, November 20
Tracking the arrival of showers and storms
Nice today, showers and storms Tuesday
Tracking the arrival of showers and storms
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, November 20
Rain returns Tuesday...
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 19