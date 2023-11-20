Tracking a few thunderstorms for your Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The focus over the next 24 hours will be the risk of strong storms tomorrow.

Right now the Storm Prediction Center has the area placed under a marginal risk (level 1/5), with areas near and west of the Apalachicola River in a slight (2/5).

The thinking right now is morning storms will move through western areas in the morning and gradually weaken as they approach our area. By the afternoon a few storms should pop ahead of a cold front, given the strong winds in the upper air, damaging winds and an isolated tornado/waterspout will be possible with the strongest storms.

If instability is higher, storms would be a bit more robust. Otherwise, a few showers and storms... Not everyone will see wet weather or storms tomorrow and the severe threat should be rather spotty. It is worth keeping an eye on, however. The best chance for strong to severe storms IF they develop will be between the late morning and late evening timeframe - yes a very large window of time. High in the upper 70s and a little muggy.

After the cold front moves through Tuesday night, there may be a few morning showers on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry with some sun. High in the mid-60s

Low 60s and dry for Thanksgiving, we will be feeling a bit more like January than November on Turkey Day.

Showers return Friday with slightly warmer highs.

The weekend ahead looks great in the upper 60s to near 70 and sunny.

