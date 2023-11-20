Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

The holiday tradition is set to take place Nov. 22.
The Ultimate Holiday Tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, is set to make a stop in Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Ultimate Holiday Tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, is set to make a stop in Tallahassee.

Taking place Wednesday, Nov. 22, the 35-year holiday tradition by Chip Davis will feature Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The event includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

To purchase tickets, click here.

