What’s Brewing - Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Ultimate Holiday Tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, is set to make a stop in Tallahassee.

Taking place Wednesday, Nov. 22, the 35-year holiday tradition by Chip Davis will feature Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The event includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

To purchase tickets, click here.

