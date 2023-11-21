Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

3 teens plead guilty in brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her

By Chris Welty and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three of the four people accused in the death and carjacking of a 73-year-old New Orleans woman have pleaded guilty.

Linda Frickey, 73, was killed in March 2022 when police say four teenagers carjacked her and dragged her more than a block until her arm was severed. She died from blunt force injuries.

The accused were identified as John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Mar’Qel Curtis and Lenyra Theophile. At the time of the crime, they ranged in age from 15 to 17, but Honore has since turned 18. The four were charged as adults with second-degree murder.

“Linda would have forgave them if they would have just walked away, and they know that. They know that Linda would have been a good person,” said Jinny Frickey, the victim’s sister, outside the courthouse Monday.

Baker, Curtis and Theophile pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of attempted manslaughter and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the plea deal. The three girls will serve a minimum of 15 years each, WVUE reports.

“I felt relief because that’s what we’ve been after this whole time: justice,” Jinny Frickey said.

In court, two of the teens expressed remorse, and one teen’s attorney offered prayers.

“They were saying they were sorry. I’m sure they were because you go back, hindsight, a lot of times, you are sorry for the actions you’ve completed,” Jinny Frickey said. “But you did it, and unfortunately, they did it, and they have to serve the time.”

Honore was not included in the guilty pleas. Linda Frickey’s family members say he “deserves no mercy” and should serve the maximum possible punishment of life in prison, if convicted.

“He stomped her, maced her, dragged her. He drove the car,” Jinny Frickey said. “Linda was pleading and begging for her life, so he deserves no plea deal.”

WVUE Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti believes the case against Honore is stronger than that against the other three suspects.

“If it wasn’t a slam dunk before, it sure appears to be now,” Raspanti said. “I’m going to bet that part of the plea deal for the other three is that they would testify against the fourth defendant in this trial.”

Jurors were selected Monday for Honore’s trial, which is expected to begin next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The shooting took place Sunday evening.
One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
The Tallahassee Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire on Sunday.
Tallahassee Fire Department rescues dog from house fire
FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National...
Reactions pour in following death of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and global humanitarian

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks
The singer struck a last-minute deal on the opening day of her tax fraud trial to avoid the...
Shakira strikes deal to avoid tax fraud trial in Spain
Microsoft hired the former CEO just three days he was fired from the company he cofounded....
More than 500 OpenAI employees threaten to quit after CEO fired
Authorities say 45-year-old Hamme Clark is on the run after he allegedly shot four people,...
Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, suspect on the run