After tough weekend, ‘Noles set sights on Florida

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend the unthinkable happened for Florida State football as the Seminoles lost their unquestioned leader Jordan Travis suffer a season and college career ending injury against North Alabama.

But while the beloved quarterback’s season may be over, the ‘Noles still have plenty left to play for.

FSU is still in position for an ACC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff but first comes Saturday as the Garnet and Gold get set for a rivalry showdown on the road at Florida.

It’s certainly not an easy road, made only tougher by the absence of statistically one of the greatest players in Florida State’s illustrious history but Mike Norvell says his team has followed its leader’s example and has returned to work with a purpose.

“There’s also an expectation and there’s a responsibility that we have for him,” said Norvell on Monday of wanting to finish the mission for Travis. “He’s been such a huge part of this journey. We’ve got work to do. That’s something that he’s echoed and that we’ve echoed and now we’ve got to go put it in.”

The 67th meeting between the Seminoles and the Gators is set for 7 PM in Gainesville.

