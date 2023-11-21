A few storms this evening, drier for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is quiet and cloudy right now across the Big Bend and South Georgia with showers and a few storms developing to our west along a cold front. The storms and showers will arrive late this evening and overnight. One or two storms may produce a brief wind gust to 60 mph or a waterspout/weak tornado. Because of this, most of the area is under a level 1/5 risk (marginal).

Outside of any storms, it will remain breezy through the evening and overnight with winds between 10 to 20 mph.

The wet weather will linger for some on Wednesday early morning, becoming dry for all in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 60s for highs.

Thanksgiving looking good so far with mostly cloudy, but it will feel more like January with a high in the low 60s and a morning low in the low 40s. A few showers may try to develop overnight and linger into your Friday. Not expecting widespread showers as of right now. Remaining cool for Black Friday.

The weekend is looking great so far, slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s and sunshine returning.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.