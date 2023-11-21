Tell Me Something Good
Fill out this survey for a free gift ... and other online holiday scams

Cyber safety reports shows most victims are scammed on social media or third-party sites.
How to avoid holiday scams
By Harry Samler
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly one in four online consumers say they have been targeted by an online scam, according to a recent study conducted by the antivirus software company Norton.

The company released the findings in its 2023 Cyber Safety Insights Report and found that 97 percent of U.S. consumers plan to shop online.

“While most consumers say they are confident shopping safely online, less than a third are not sure how,” the survey said.

The report shows most victims are scammed on social media or third-party sites.

The Better Business Bureau released its 2023 “12 Scams of Christmas” and social media made the top three with:

  • Misleading social media ads;
  • Social media gift exchange scams urging victims to pay it forward:
  • Free Game Holiday Apps created to steal personal information and download malware.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center also put social media scams at the top of its list.

  • “Scammers often offer too-good-to-be-true deals via phishing emails or advertisements. Such schemes may offer brand-name merchandise at extremely low prices or offer gift cards as an incentive. Other sites may offer products at a great price, but the products being sold are not the same as the products advertised.”
  • “Consumers should steer clear of untrustworthy sites or ads offering items at unrealistic discounts or with special coupons. They may pay for an item and give away personal information and credit card details and receive nothing in return except a compromised identity.”

Other ways to avoid online scams include;

  • Shopping directly at a trusted retailer’s website.
  • Social media purchases. Check the seller’s reviews and conduct all business on the site.
  • Pay with a credit card. Debit cards do not offer the same protections, and peer-to-peer apps like Venmo and Zelle are the same as paying cash. Do not pay in advance.

f there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

