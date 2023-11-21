Tell Me Something Good
Flags to fly at half-staff nationwide in honor of Rosalynn Carter

This comes after the humanitarian and close advisor of President Jimmy Carter passed away at 96 in Plains on Sunday, Nov. 19.(Centro Carter)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - President Joe Biden has announced that flags will be flown at half-staff across the country in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Flags at the White House, all public buildings, military posts, naval vessels and beyond are to be flown at half staff/mast from Nov. 25 until sunset of her interment, per a statement from the White House.

This comes after the humanitarian, close advisor and 77-year partner of President Jimmy Carter passed away at 96 in Plains, Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Mrs. Carter’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Plains.

Click here for the full details of ceremonies and other events being held in her honor.

For full coverage of Rosalynn’s life and legacy, click here.

