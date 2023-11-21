Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida A&M falls in home opener after tough test against Oregon

Florida A&M dropped their home opener 67-54 to Oregon Monday night.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M dropped their home opener 67-54 to Oregon Monday night.

The Rattlers tested the Ducks early and went into halftime only trailing by one point.

But fouls started to become a problem for FAMU. Hantz Louis-Jeune fouled out, Morrell Schramm was in foul trouble with four fouls Love Bettis and Keith Lamar both had three personal fouls.

The Rattlers allowed Oregon to make 22-36 free throw attempts.

Florida A&M moves to 0-4 on the season but hopes to bounce back on Wednesday November 29th when they host Albany State at 7 p.m.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The shooting took place Sunday evening.
One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
The Tallahassee Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire on Sunday.
Tallahassee Fire Department rescues dog from house fire
FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National...
Reactions pour in following death of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and global humanitarian

Latest News

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round two for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Rattlers enter top five in FCS Coaches Poll
Florida State soccer shutout Texas 5-0 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA...
Florida State soccer advances to quarterfinals with shutout win over Texas
Florida State forward, Beata Olsson, celebrates after scoring a goal against Texas.
Florida State soccer advances to quarterfinals with shutout win over Texas