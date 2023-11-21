Florida A&M falls in home opener after tough test against Oregon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M dropped their home opener 67-54 to Oregon Monday night.

The Rattlers tested the Ducks early and went into halftime only trailing by one point.

But fouls started to become a problem for FAMU. Hantz Louis-Jeune fouled out, Morrell Schramm was in foul trouble with four fouls Love Bettis and Keith Lamar both had three personal fouls.

The Rattlers allowed Oregon to make 22-36 free throw attempts.

Florida A&M moves to 0-4 on the season but hopes to bounce back on Wednesday November 29th when they host Albany State at 7 p.m.

