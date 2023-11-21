Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head

During a Sunday morning service, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw opened up to his church about the extent of Lucas Watts’ injuries.
By Amanda Shaw and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina deputy was critically wounded in the line of duty on Thursday and a sheriff says he believed a miracle happened, WHNS reports.

Corporal Lucas Watts with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was shot while pursuing a suspect.

During a Sunday morning service at Westminster First Baptist Church, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw shared the extent of Watts’ injuries with the congregation.

“Just so you all understand the significance of his injuries, I’m not talking about a grazing wound to the head,” Crenshaw said. “I’m talking about a bullet to his brain so that you understand just how significant his injury was. I didn’t share that with my folks on the scene, it wasn’t the time.”

While Crenshaw was on scene after the shooting, he said he got a call saying he was needed at the hospital. When he arrived, he was told Watts’ wounds were not survivable.

Watts’ wife, who recently gave birth to their baby, told the sheriff she needed to see him.

“They carried the wife in and she touches him and he starts moving,” Crenshaw told his church. “A tear rolls down his face.”

Watts was rushed into a risky surgery as Crenshaw said sheriffs from across the region were texting him saying they were praying.

“And Lucas makes it through,” he said. “His vitals are good. At that point, I didn’t know it, but social media had blown up, praying, praying, praying.”

Watts made it through the surgery and through the night. On Friday, Crenshaw said he started responding to verbal commands from nurses.

“Folks, I’m here to tell you from the time he got shot to the time his wife touched him, had to be two-and-half, three hours,” Crenshaw said. “I saw a dead man come back to life... because of God, and because of intervening prayer, I really believe.”

Watts remains in stable but critical condition. The sheriff set up a support fund for Watts and his family, which has already raised more than $133,000.

“I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I’m telling you, God performed a miracle Thursday night in Greenville, South Carolina,” Crenshaw said. “I’ve got no doubt in my mind.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The shooting took place Sunday evening.
One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
The Tallahassee Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire on Sunday.
Tallahassee Fire Department rescues dog from house fire
FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National...
Reactions pour in following death of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and global humanitarian

Latest News

FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney...
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album
FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Two children struck and killed while walking to school