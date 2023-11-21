It’s playoff season: Vote in round two for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All season long, you’ve voted for your favorite plays. Now, we are whittling those Plays of the Week winners until there is one play standing: our Football Friday Night Play of the Year.

Last week, we recapped all 12 winnings plays in our 11 p.m. broadcast. Then you voted, and we eliminated the three plays with the lowest total votes. Now it’s time for round two.

You can begin voting for your favorite of the nine remaining plays at 11:45 p.m. Voting will close on Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m., and during our 11 p.m. broadcast, we’ll announce the three plays that received the fewest total votes. Those three will be eliminated.

We’ll narrow down the nominees each week until a Play of the Year is reached, and that winner will be unveiled Thursday, December 14 during our 6 p.m. broadcast. Happy voting!

