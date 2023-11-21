Tell Me Something Good
Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 25 years in prison

Kevin Choute is accused of selling cocaine and heroin in Gadsden and Leon counties.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday after a law enforcement effort revealed he was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that sold drugs in local Florida counties, according to a Tuesday press release.

He was convicted last month of “trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking cocaine over 400 grams, conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 400 grams and felon in possession of a firearm,” per the release. His 25-year sentence is followed by 10 years of probation.

The investigation revealed he traveled regularly to California to purchase cocaine and heroin from drug suppliers, according to the release. Choute’s home was also searched, where three kilograms of cocaine and around 714 grams of heroin were yielded. Wiretap interceptions and physical surveillance were also used in the investigation.

Choute’s investigation was part of Operation No Warning, a law enforcement effort that took down 27 suspected drug dealers in Gadsden and Leon Counties, according to the release.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Attorney General Moody’s OSP, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Tallahassee Police Department participated in the investigation, per the release.

Prosecutors Jae Hee Kim and Guillermo Vallejo handled the case.

