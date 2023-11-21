Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 25 years in prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday after a law enforcement effort revealed he was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that sold drugs in local Florida counties, according to a Tuesday press release.

Kevin Choute was accused of selling cocaine and heroin in Gadsden and Leon counties.

He was convicted last month of “trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking cocaine over 400 grams, conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 400 grams and felon in possession of a firearm,” per the release. His 25-year sentence is followed by 10 years of probation.

The investigation revealed he traveled regularly to California to purchase cocaine and heroin from drug suppliers, according to the release. Choute’s home was also searched, where three kilograms of cocaine and around 714 grams of heroin were yielded. Wiretap interceptions and physical surveillance were also used in the investigation.

Choute’s investigation was part of Operation No Warning, a law enforcement effort that took down 27 suspected drug dealers in Gadsden and Leon Counties, according to the release.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Attorney General Moody’s OSP, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Tallahassee Police Department participated in the investigation, per the release.

Prosecutors Jae Hee Kim and Guillermo Vallejo handled the case.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.