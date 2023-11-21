Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide

A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left authorities searching for any potentially missing residents early Tuesday morning.
By Joey Klecka and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - At least one person is dead and multiple others are believed to missing following a landslide in Alaska, KTUU reports.

The City and Borough of Wrangell say there is an ongoing search and rescue mission underway due to a landslide Monday night that left debris scattered on the Zimovia Highway. The road runs roughly 14 miles from the town of Wrangell, Alaska, which has a population of just more than 2,000 residents.

Alaska State Troopers said three single-family residences are believed to have been swept up in the slide. They said multiple people are believed to be within the landslide path but did not specify how many.

The slide occurred just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to authorities, a local search and rescue team is working with the Alaska State Trooper, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Forest Service, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and city staff.

The city also says it has not begun a “large scale” search operation as the landslide area could still be unstable and volatile. It said a state geologist will need to assess the slide to determine if it’s safe enough to launch full search operations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The shooting took place Sunday evening.
One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo
Donna Adelson
Donna Adelson brought back to Tallahassee to face charges in murder for hire plot
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say

Latest News

Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov....
Police: 4 injured after man opens fire at Walmart in Ohio; shooter dead
Pete Wright volunteers at Sentara RMH each week to keep people smiling.
Paralyzed hospital volunteer spreads cheer to patients and staff
A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey