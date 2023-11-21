Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan launch search for the next karate kid

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.(Chris Pizzello and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid, and both actors will reprise their roles for a new film coming out in 2024.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Macchio and Chan invited young martial artists to submit audition tapes to become the next karate kid.

Macchio, who starred in the titular role in the original “Karate Kid” film trilogy that began in 1984, continued portraying Daniel LaRusso – all grown up – in the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

The series, which recently announced its sixth and final season, follows middle-aged Daniel and his childhood rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and their competing dojos.

In the 2010 film remake, martial arts icon Chan starred as Mr. Han, a kung fu master based on the original trilogy’s Mr. Miyagi.

Macchio and Chan will reprise their roles in the new movie, set for release on Dec. 13, 2024.

The film from Sony Pictures will be written by Rob Lieber, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

“That’s right, the global search for the star of our new film starts right now,” Macchio says in the YouTube video. “So, let’s wax on, wax off, everybody.”

Filmmakers are searching for an actor to play Li Fong, a Chinese or mixed-race Chinese boy between 15 and 17 years old who speaks fluent English.

According to the casting notice, conversational Mandarin is a strong plus, as is experience in martial arts, gymnastics or dance. No acting experience is required.

Interested actors can submit their audition tapes at KarateKidCasting.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The shooting took place Sunday evening.
One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo
Donna Adelson
Donna Adelson brought back to Tallahassee to face charges in murder for hire plot
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say

Latest News

Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov....
Police: 4 injured after man opens fire at Walmart in Ohio; shooter dead
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide