Salvation Army of Tallahassee gearing up for the 2023 holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is kicking off its holiday season this week.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, it’ll host its annual Thanksgiving meal.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyone from the community is invited to the Salvation Army Corps at 2410 Allen Road in Tallahassee.

This event is free and open to the community.

The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the Red Kettle season for the Salvation Army. You’ll hear those iconic bells ringing at several locations around Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps generate the bulk of the money it uses for programs in its three-county coverage area throughout the year.

It also asks volunteers to help be a part of this program. Families, businesses or non-profits can set up a time or a day to ring at a kettle near you. All you need to do to register is go to www.registertoring.com and enter your city or zip code. That will give you a list of several places from Publix to Walmart and beyond that you can choose to ring at.

Finally, the Salvation Army of Tallahassee also has the opportunity for people to adopt an angel from its Angel Tree program.

To adopt an angel, you can stop by Governor’s Square mall in Tallahassee and take an angel tag of a child or senior off the Christmas tree.

You can also find angel tags on trees at surrounding businesses, or you can call the Salvation Army of Tallahassee office at 850-222-0304.

