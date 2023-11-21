Tips to stay safe while cooking for holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people across the nation are gearing up for Thanksgiving. With all the hustle and bustle in the kitchen, something that could make the holiday a mess is not taking key precautions for food. I spoke with environmental health specialist Brittany Holt who has a few tips to share.

“Right before you cook or clean meats and veggies or anything like that making sure that you’re washing your hands prior to I’ll also recommend possibly cleaning the vegetables 1st and then moving on to the meat so that you’re not cross-contaminated,” said Brittany Holt.

And for those who may be frying turkeys this Thanksgiving, Division Chief with the Columbus Fire Department John Shull says deep frying turkeys can be costly if not done safely.

“Things that you can do is for one make sure that you have plenty of distance between the deep fryer and your home or whatever the structure is that you’re cooking close to the recommendation is that you at least maintain 10 feet of distance,” said John Shull.

Shull says with all the hustle and bustle going on in the kitchen it’s also important for people to ensure they have two things handy if needed.

“Have smoke alarms in your home, check your batteries once a month. And also have a portable fire extinguisher at the ready whether it’s cooking in your kitchen and also deep frying your turkeys outside,” said Shull.

Once the food is prepared and everyone is ready to eat, Holt says not only should everyone wash their hands but how the food is received can also minimize germs from spreading.

“It doesn’t hurt to have a server just as long as you have a different utensil for every single dish that you have,” Holt said.

With so many dishes being made for Thanksgiving many people typically have leftovers but there is a time limit on when you should stop eating them.

“So the rule of thumb is if you make or prepare any food items you don’t want to hold it longer than seven days,’’ Holt said.

