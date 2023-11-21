Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Two-vehicle crash occurs near intersection of Mahan Drive, Hi Lo Way

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mahan Drive and Hi Lo Way has caused traffic to shut...
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mahan Drive and Hi Lo Way has caused traffic to shut down in westbound lanes.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mahan Drive and Hi Lo Way has caused traffic to shut down in westbound lanes.

Traffic is shut down in the westbound lanes starting at Riggins Road, according to Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is advising the public to plan an alternate route and drive with caution.

Check back here for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the...
Florida State QB Jordan Travis releases statement following leg injury, announces end of Seminole career
The shooting took place Sunday evening.
One dead, one in custody after Sunday shooting in Cairo
Donna Adelson
Donna Adelson brought back to Tallahassee to face charges in murder for hire plot
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say

Latest News

A semi-truck crashed into the I-10 tree line Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Gadsden County, Fla.
Tire blowout launches semi into I-10 treeline, causes traffic delays
The school zone drops the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph
New school zone in effect near Chiles High School
A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in south Tallahassee on Friday,...
Motorcyclist dies after being struck by SUV in South Tallahassee
Pedestrian killed in second fatal crash in Tallahassee Friday night