Two-vehicle crash occurs near intersection of Mahan Drive, Hi Lo Way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mahan Drive and Hi Lo Way has caused traffic to shut down in westbound lanes.

Traffic is shut down in the westbound lanes starting at Riggins Road, according to Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is advising the public to plan an alternate route and drive with caution.

