What’s Brewing - Tally Turkey Trot

It’s a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Tallahassee with 1-mile, 5k, 10k, and 15k foot races, all a part of the Tallahassee Turkey Trot.

The 1-mile Turkey Gobbler Race begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, finishing on Esplanade Way, closer to Shumard Oaks Boulevard.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the 5k Turkey Trot will kick off, which is set to loop on Grove Park Drive around Central Park Lake and finish on Esplanade Way near the start.

The 10k and 15k Turkey Trot will also begin at 8:30 that same morning.

Registration must be made in advance in order to participate.

To register, view the courses or to map out your trot race of choice, visit TallyTurkeyTrot.com.

