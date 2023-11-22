Tell Me Something Good
Cooking a turkey with Keiser University

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Debora Miller, the Dean of Culinary Arts for Keiser University, stopped by the WCTV studio for the final part of our three-part series featuring different menu options for Thanksgiving.

She joined Lanetra Bennett, Rob Nucatola, and Madison Glaser in our kitchen to show everyone how to make a Thanksgiving turkey in the oven. If you want to make this for your family this holiday season we have the recipe listed below:

Ingredients

· 4 medium cloves of garlic

· 1/4 cup roughly chopped chives.

· 1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves

· 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves

· 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

· 1 medium shallot thinly sliced.

· 1 stick butter, cut into 1/4-inch slices.

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

· Whole turkey (10 - 15 pounds total)

Directions

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 450°F (230°C). Line a rimmed baking sheet or broiler pan with aluminum foil. Place a slotted broiler rack or wire rack on top.

2. Combine garlic, chives, parsley, sage, thyme, and shallots in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse, scraping down sides as necessary, until finely chopped and no large pieces remain. Scatter butter chunks on top. Pulse until a homogeneous paste is formed. Season generously with salt and pepper and pulse to combine. Transfer half of the butter mixture to a small saucepan and melt over low heat.

3. Gently separate the skin of the turkey from the flesh using your hands, going in through the bottom of the breast and working up along both breast halves and the thighs. Using your hands, rub butter directly on the turkey meat underneath the skin all over. Massage the skin from the outside until the butter is distributed in an even layer.

4. Brush the exterior of the turkey with the melted butter until evenly coated. Season the turkey with salt and pepper and transfer to the wire rack.

5. Place the turkey in the oven. You are looking for skin that’s deep brown all over and irresistibly crisp and crunchy, in under 90 minutes.

6. Your legs should register no lower than 165°F (74°C) on an instant-read thermometer, while your breast meat should register between 145 and 150°F (63°C - 66°C) for optimal juiciness.

7. Remove from oven and allow to rest at room temperature for 20 minutes before carving. Serve immediately.

