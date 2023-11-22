Tell Me Something Good
A mostly cloudy and cool Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
It will be a chilly start to our Turkey Day!
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with overnight temperatures dropping into the low 40s.

Thanksgiving will bring mostly cloudy skies with brief hints of sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s. The daytime will be dry, but an isolated shower or two is possible after sunset.

A few showers are possible on Friday, but no big downpours to cancel outdoor plans. There are no big chances for rain this weekend as high temperatures stick around in the 60s with low temperatures in the 40s.

The tropics are quiet except for one piece of energy way off in the Atlantic that will not pose a threat to the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

