No. 1 Florida State soccer set to take on No. 7 Pitt for the third time this season

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Number one ranked Florida State soccer will host number seven ranked Pitt on Friday which will be the teams third time meeting this season with a trip to the College Cup on the line.

Florida State has played Pitt 13 times overall and has never lost a series to the Panthers.

A win on Friday will give FSU their fourth consecutive College Cup appearance.

But they know facing Pitt for a third time this season will be tough, but it’s not something they can’t handle.

“Pitt’s a really good team,” said head coach Brian Pensky. “They’ve they’ve played us competitively every time we’ve played. This will be the fifth time in two seasons we will have played them. They’re very well coached. They’re very well organized. They have good attacking players. They’re going to create chances.... We’ve just got to stay level, stay the course and just keep plugging away.”

FSU will host Pitt Friday at 5:30 p.m.

