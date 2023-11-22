Seminoles slide to fifth in latest Playoff rankings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time this season, Florida State football is on the outside looking in.

Tuesday night the College Football Playoff Committee unveiled its latest rankings sliding the Seminoles from fourth to fifth, swapping FSU with Washington. The ‘Noles scored 58 unanswered in a 58-13 victory over North Alabama while the Huskies notched a top 25 road victory at Oregon State. Florida State is also dealing with the loss of quarterback Jordan Travis who suffered a season ending injury early in the contest against UNA.

The Georgia Bulldogs stay in the top spot of the rankings following a blowout win over Tennessee with Michigan and Ohio State remaining two and three ahead of their matchup this weekend in Ann Arbor, MI.

FSU’s upcoming ACC Championship opponent Louisville remains at 10th following a victory on the road at Miami.

The Seminoles return to action this Saturday in Gainesville in a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators with kickoff set for 7 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.