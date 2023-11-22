What’s Brewing - Sky high opportunities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Community members will have sky high opportunities Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Tallahassee International Airport is unlocking its runway for vendors set to network and connect with local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Whether you’re a business owner, professional or interested in learning more about the Tallahassee International Airport, the event has unique opportunities for everyone.

The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Tallahassee International Airport, located at Capital Circle Southwest.

Parking is free.

For more information, click here.

