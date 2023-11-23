Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old in Harnett County, North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina.

According to officials, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman is believed to be with her father, Dyatsy Coleman. The two were last seen on 181 Cocateil Lane in Dunn, NC. The pair is believed to be heading to the Newton Grove, Faison and Clinton area.

Rayilee is described as being 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights and black and white Hey Dude sneakers. She has a mole on her right armpit.

Officials say 37-year-old Dyatsy Coleman is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve thermal, blue jeans, and black, white and red Fila sneakers. He also had on a blue zip-up coat. His left or right thumb has a scar due to surgery on an extra finger at birth.

The two are believed to be traveling in a champagne 2009 Nissan Murano with a license plate number KHS6596. It has blacked-out rims.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Choute is accused of selling cocaine and heroin in Gadsden and Leon counties.
Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 25 years in prison
Donna Adelson
Donna Adelson makes first court appearance in Leon County, ordered held without bond
WCTV College Football Playoff Bracket 11/21
Seminoles slide to fifth in latest Playoff rankings
Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months.
Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mahan Drive and Hi Lo Way has caused traffic to shut...
Two-vehicle crash occurs near intersection of Mahan Drive, Hi Lo Way, roads back open

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter,...
Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday