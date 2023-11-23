Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Leon County Northeast Branch Library renamed to honor former commissioner

Bruce Host served on the board of county commissioners from 1992 to 2000
Northeast branch library renamed after Bruce Host
By Sam Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County honored former County Commissioner Bruce Host at a ceremony Wednesday unveiling the newly named Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library.

Host served on the board of county commissioners from 1992 to 2000. During his tenure, Host was involved in numerous projects including the construction of the Northeast Branch Library and the widening of Thomasville Road. Host is also a veteran who served in Vietnam.

“It’s an amazing tribute and I didn’t expect it,” Host said. “I’m thrilled that it is named for me. It’s a legacy that my children, my grandchildren can look to.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Adelson
Donna Adelson brought back to Tallahassee to face charges in murder for hire plot
Donna Adelson
Donna Adelson makes first court appearance in Leon County, ordered held without bond
Kevin Choute is accused of selling cocaine and heroin in Gadsden and Leon counties.
Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 25 years in prison
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say
WCTV College Football Playoff Bracket 11/21
Seminoles slide to fifth in latest Playoff rankings

Latest News

Tens of thousands of travelers expected to pass through TLH this holiday season
Tens of thousands of travelers expected to pass through TLH this holiday season
Northeast branch library renamed after Bruce Host
Northeast branch library renamed after Bruce Host
Air traffic picks up ahead of holiday weekend
Air traffic picks up ahead of holiday weekend
Number one ranked Florida State soccer will host number seven ranked Pitt on Friday which will...
No. 1 Florida State soccer set to take on No. 7 Pitt for the third time this season