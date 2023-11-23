Leon County Northeast Branch Library renamed to honor former commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County honored former County Commissioner Bruce Host at a ceremony Wednesday unveiling the newly named Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library.

Host served on the board of county commissioners from 1992 to 2000. During his tenure, Host was involved in numerous projects including the construction of the Northeast Branch Library and the widening of Thomasville Road. Host is also a veteran who served in Vietnam.

“It’s an amazing tribute and I didn’t expect it,” Host said. “I’m thrilled that it is named for me. It’s a legacy that my children, my grandchildren can look to.”

