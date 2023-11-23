Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles’ Caleb Gaines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles boys soccer team has been one of the best in the Big Bend over the past few seasons, but every year they’ve fallen short of their expectations. In his final season with the Timberwolves, Caleb Gaines is looking to change that.

There’s a sense of pride in wearing the Chiles Timberwolf maroon, and there’s also some pressure.

”It’s my last season,” he said. “You feel like you have to make it a good one.”

For Chiles senior Gaines, it’s about finishing what previous teams haven’t.

”We went out for the regional semifinals two years in a row, so we’re definitely looking to get past that this year.”

”He definitely is someone who wants to go as far as possible,” said head coach Bryan McDonald. “He’s someone who definitely wants to carry and do what he can to go as far as we can go.”

Gaines will play a big part in doing that. He led the Timberwolves in goals and scoring last season, and he’s trying to do that again this year.

”That’s one thing that I like about him, is he just wants to score goals,” said McDonald. “For me as coach, it makes life easy when I have someone who is hungry like that.”

Hungry on the pitch, and hungry in the classroom. As a dual-enrolled student, Gaines has a 3.91 unweighted GPA.

”I think ever since I was a kid, it’s always just been like, I want to knock this out as soon as I can so I have time to do the stuff I want to.”

”One of the things we talk about at the beginning of the year is we want you guys to be successful off the field,” added McDonald. “He’s someone that has taken that to heart.”

Successful off the field, and if Gaines has his way, on the field too.

”I want to see our team come together, I want to see that intensity on the field, just being able to work as a team, even if we are behind, just always putting in 100% effort, and definitely making it past those regional semifinals that year.”

No pressure at all. Gaines said he does want to play soccer in college, and is working with an offer. He wants to major in sports sciences, and be an athletic trainer.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.